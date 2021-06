Dogecoin – SpaceX’s ocean spaceport Deimos could launch Starships as early as 2022, confirms Elon Musk. From multiple Starlink missions a month to planning lunar satellite launches funded entirely by Dogecoin, SpaceX has been one for innovations and exciting news. Of course, it is thanks to the man behind it all, Elon Musk, that SpaceX and its sister company Tesla are today leaders in their respective sectors. Continuing the tradition of innovation, Musk has announced that the “ocean spaceport” is on the cards, and will be used to launch a Starship rocket as soon as 2022.