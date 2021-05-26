CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi privately opposes repeal of SALT deduction cap

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleChuck Schumer and Kristin Gillibrand have put on a good show fighting to repeal the cap on SALT deductions that slammed New Yorkers during the Trump administration. But Nancy Pelosi has no intention of helping stem the tide of billionaires who are ditching Manhattan for Palm Beach, sources told The Post.

talesbuzz.com

