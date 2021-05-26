Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Abercrombie profits surge as stores reopen, web sales leap

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a bigger-than-expected 61 percent jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to its stores and using its beefed-up online business. Shares of the Hollister and Gilly Hicks owner rose 11 percent as it also posted a surprise quarterly profit...

talesbuzz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Profit Estimates#Quarterly Profit#Online Shoppers#Abercrombie Fitch#Social Tourist#Tiktok#Digital#Refinitiv Ibes#Second Quarter Net Sales#First Quarter Sales#Ohio Based Abercrombie#Retailer#Company#Selling#Online Business#Brand#Lesser Discounting#Rose#Younger Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Depop’s Sale to Etsy Highlights Secondhand Market Boom

LONDON — Despite the restrictions posed by lockdown and COVID-19, consumers’ appetite for shopping and dressing up aren’t waning — yet in this new world, more and more shoppers are getting their fix from vintage and pre-loved fashion. That’s why M&A activity in fashion and retail has rapidly been shifting toward the secondhand market, with the fashion resale app Depop the latest to make headlines for its $1.6 billion sale to Etsy.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Lands' End Surges on Swing to First-Quarter Profit

Lands' End (LE) - Get Report shares were reaching higher on Wednesday after the casual-apparel retailer swung to a first-quarter profit and shattered Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the Dodgeville, Wis., company at last check were 2.4% higher at $30.75. For the quarter ended April 30, Lands' End reported net...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Macy's Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

Macy's (NYSE:M) benefitted from the American Rescue Plan, that saw over $300 billion in stimulus checks sent to consumers in March and April, by reporting a better than expected first-quarter on May 18. Wall Street analysts were expecting improvement from the retailer compared to last year when its stores were shut, but few were expecting this level of performance.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Donaldson's stock set to surge after profit and sales beats, raised guidance

Shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. were indicated up more than 4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the filtration products company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and record sales that beat expectations, and raised its full-year outlook. Net income rose to $84.4 million, or 66 cents a share, from $63.4 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 58 cents. Sales grew 21.5% to $765.0 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $707.6 million, as engine sales increased 26.3% and industrial sales rose 11.8%. "Donaldson's third quarter sales were the highest quarterly...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Supermarket Sales Slide Following Reopening Of Hospitality Sector

Latest data from NielsenIQ shows grocery sales at UK supermarkets tumbled in the first week that pubs and restaurants reopened for indoor trading. However, demand remained elevated with many households still choosing to shop online despite the easing of lockdown restrictions. Total Till sales fell 2.7% in the four weeks...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”
Financial ReportsShareCast

Wickes upgrades profit expectations as sales surge

DIY retailer Wickes said on Tuesday that it now expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be within the top half of the range of analyst expectations as it reported a surge in year-to-date sales. 22,874.99. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,066.34. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,049.03. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 2,858.03.
StocksUS News and World Report

Krispy Kreme Revenue Surges Ahead of Planned Stock Market Listing

(Reuters) -Krispy Kreme reported a jump in revenue for the first quarter of 2021 as the doughnut chain readies its return to the stock market after five years, against the backdrop of rising demand for sugary snacks during the pandemic. The company reported revenue of $321.8 million in the quarter...
Economybizjournals

Ulta Beauty sales skyrocket as consumers return to stores

Ulta Beauty's fiscal first-quarter 2021 sales soared to record levels, exceeding not only the same period in Covid-restricted 2020 but also those of pre-pandemic 2019 as pent-up demand led consumers back to reopened stores, driving up revenue for the cosmetics retailer. Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to...
Winston-salem, NCrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme files its $100M IPO

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has filed documents for a $100 million initial public offering on Tuesday, hoping that its strong revenue growth and shifted plans for sales at retail shops can win over investors that have had few bites at new restaurant stocks in recent years. The Winston Salem, N.C.-based chain...
BusinessThe Independent

Wickes set to post strong profits after surge in DIY sales

Wickes bosses have said the DIY chain is set to post annual profits towards the top of its targets after sales soared in recent months. The retailer, which was spun off by Travis Perkins on the London stock market at the end of April, saw shares lift after highlighting the positive outlook.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dell Wavers as Profit Leaps on 12% Higher Revenue

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report shares wavered after the IT giant reported fiscal first-quarter net income leaped on 12% higher revenue, with particular strength in client solutions, which includes personal desktop and laptop computers. The figures exceeded Wall Street analysts' expectations. For the quarter ended April 30, the Round...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Athleta Sees Sales Surge In Q1

Gap Inc. reported that Athleta’s net sales in the first quarter were up 56 percent versus 2019. Comparable sales grew 27 percent year-over-year and 46 percent versus 2019. Gap said in a statement, “Athleta drove outsized digital growth, up 113 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019, while achieving record regular-priced sales through gains in relevant product categories and purpose-led marketing. The team made significant strides driving brand awareness during the quarter through the launch of inclusive sizing and with the announcement of a partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.”
Retailmorningology.com

Costco tops sales estimates as shoppers return to stores

(Reuters) -Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for high-margin items, such as jewelry and home furnishing goods, as customers returned to its stores. The warehouse retail chain has benefited from shoppers returning to its stores to buy...