wearefutureproof

“I try to stay optimistic because it's all a mind game, but there was a moment when I thought I put all my money on the wrong card.”. The last fifteen months haven’t been easy. Everyone’s life has been drastically altered without warning, and many young people are left with anxieties about what the future has in store for them. Enter Project Futureproof, a European initiative launched by Deutsche Telekom to give the next generation confidence in their career aspirations and explore new pathways, despite the current situation. Equipped with the new Project Futureproof app, you can hopefully find answers to these questions. After all, there are also many kinds of creative professions out there. In this episode, Jakob dials up three young creatives with vastly different but equally fascinating careers. We’ll hear from 22-year-old fashion designer Zec Elie-Meiré, 26-year-old BBC broadcaster and DJ Jaguar, and 27-year-old character designer Katie Menzies. They tell us how they turned their passion into a profession, how to cope with setbacks, and how, even for them, the journey to a fulfilling creative career was less than clear from the beginning.