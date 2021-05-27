Stepping into the Modern SEA Airport!

First Gates Open in Long-Awaited Modernized and Expanded North Satellite. Former 1970’s facility moves from darkness to light, sustainability, and traveler excellence. Just shy of marking its fifth decade of service, the North Satellite is stepping into the light -- literally and figuratively. Just in time to serve passengers returning to travel, the fully modernized facility adds new gates, open space and natural light, more restaurants and shops, Pacific Northwest-inspired art, and sustainability features like the use of collected rainfall. Passengers and media took the first peek today at a phased opening that modernizes and renovates the original building.