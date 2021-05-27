Cancel
Lifestyle

Stepping into the Modern SEA Airport!

routesonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Gates Open in Long-Awaited Modernized and Expanded North Satellite. Former 1970’s facility moves from darkness to light, sustainability, and traveler excellence. Just shy of marking its fifth decade of service, the North Satellite is stepping into the light -- literally and figuratively. Just in time to serve passengers returning to travel, the fully modernized facility adds new gates, open space and natural light, more restaurants and shops, Pacific Northwest-inspired art, and sustainability features like the use of collected rainfall. Passengers and media took the first peek today at a phased opening that modernizes and renovates the original building.

Posted by
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport’s renovated North terminal to begin reopening

Just in time for travelers to return to the skies, Sea-Tac International Airport will begin reopening its North Satellite terminal over the next month. The remodel doubles the terminal’s size and adds eight more gates for a total of 20. Expect new restrooms that use rainwater collected from the roof to flush toilets, an updated train station, and new art installations.
Seattle, WA

Expanded North Satellite at SEA Airport Makes Its Debut

The SEA Airport opened its doors yesterday to a revamped version of its North Satellite to select passengers and guests. Updates include new gates, open space, natural light, additional restaurants and shops, art, and more. The preview event this week was part of a phased reopening that will ultimately modernize...
