Environment

Slow Food Climate Action: join the 24-hour climate conference on June 26th

slowfood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlow Food Climate Action is the new Slow Food Campaign which highlights the issues around Climate Change, and how Slow Food aims to tackle them. On June 26th at noon CET, we’ll be launching with a 24-hour online conference which will include a mixture of film, panel discussions and debates, and will offer space to voices from the global South, women and indigenous people from across the world whose voices are less heard, alongside those of scientists, citizens, farmers, youth and consumers from every corner of the globe.

www.slowfood.com
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Farm organization joins group to work on climate policies

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors voted recently to join the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The group consists of organizations representing a cross-section of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, the food sector, state governments and environmental advocates who are working together to develop and promote shared climate policy priorities.
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

Time for South Korea to Deliver Bold Climate Action: 50% Cut

By: Jake Schmidt, Senior Strategic Director for International Climate, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Joojin Kim, Managing Director, Solutions for Our Climate (SFO°C) When he meets with President Biden this week, South Korea President Moon Jae-in has a golden opportunity to show his country means business when it comes...
EnvironmentNewswise

New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals

Newswise — With the COP Climate conference in Glasgow only a few months away, the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and the importance of taking action at the national level to reach global climate goals is returning to the spotlight. IIASA researchers and colleagues have proposed a novel systematic and independent scenario framework that could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.
Environmentnewhope.com

Climate Collaborative launches consumer campaign to spur climate action

Consumers want to take climate action but aren’t. This Climate Collaborative consumer campaign is primed to change that. How do we as an industry motivate the climate “alarmed but largely inactive?" Climate Collaborative Co-founder Nancy Hirshberg shared the Collaborative’s latest consumer survey results, showing that the vast majority of natural products consumers are alarmed about climate change, yet don’t know how to make a difference.
Small Businesskentlive.news

Pandemic spurs small firms into climate action

Environment-savvy small firms have been stirred into action by the pandemic and propelled saving the planet to the top of their agenda. And business owners now see sustainability as a critical issue and want to take action as lockdown restrictions ease. That’s according to new research from Small Business Britain...
EnvironmentCNBC

UAE asks to host 2023 UN climate change conference

The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in 2023, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Sunday. The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
New York City, NYwaterfrontalliance.org

Climate Action is Possible: Waterfront Conference Keynote Speakers on the Past, Present, and Future of our Region’s Waterfronts

The Waterfront Alliance held its annual Waterfront Conference on May 10, 12, and 14. Speakers included activists, scientists, policy leaders, architects, and even candidates for New York City Mayor. The conference featured three keynotes that provided insight into the past, present, and future of our waterfront region. Let’s start with...
Wildlifeinnovationnewsnetwork.com

Mapping remote island wildlife as part of international climate action

As part of a new climate action initiative, researchers will utilise 5G, AI and data science techniques to map wild plants and ancient forests on remote Indonesian islands. This climate action initiative will use the experience gathered from a similar biotechnology project in the UK’s Sherwood Forest. A group comprised...
Environmentnordot.app

Climate talks resume online as pressure to act grows

Paris (AFP) - For the first time since 2019 and following a flurry of net-zero pledges from the world's largest emitters, UN climate negotiations resumed Monday in a virtual format less than six months before the crunch COP26 summit. The talks, nominally hosted by the United Nations climate change programme...
Northbrook, ILnorthbrook.il.us

Climate Action Plan Open House - June 16

Over the past few years, sustainability has been one of the top priorities for the Village of Northbrook. Committed to addressing climate change on the local level, Northbrook’s draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) is currently open for public review and input. This document was created by the Climate Action Planning Team, led by Trustees Israel and Ross, and comprised of Village staff and community representatives.
Animalsdallassun.com

First Person: The Human Swan inspiring climate action

Australian biologist Sacha Dench has been nicknamed "the Human Swan", in recognition of her record-breaking, 7,000 kilometre, paramotor (motorized paraglider) flight, tracking Bewick swans across 11 countries, from Arctic Russian to the UK. Ahead of , Ms. Dench explains why a drastic shift is needed in the global economy, to save endangered wildlife.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Americans are talking about climate action

Americans are talking about the need for action on climate change. Why it matters: Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says simply talking about climate change is among the most powerful things individuals can do to address it. Context: A new Pew survey released Wednesday finds that a majority of...
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

More Resilient and Healthy Communities vis a vis the KC Climate Action Plan

On May 31st, 2021, host Brent Ragsdale speaks with Tom Jacobs, Environmental Program Director with the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), along with Hillary Thomas, Councilmember Ward 1 of Mission KS and Damien Boley, Mayor of Smithville MO. Tom Jacobs will lay out the KC Climate Action plan and then Hillary and Damien will explain how each of their communities will implement the plan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US, EU leaders call for more action at climate summit

Top US and EU representatives on Monday urged other countries to do more in the global initiative towards a greener planet, stressing the world "cannot afford to wait" at a virtual summit hosted by South Korea. Climate change is a major threat to global growth, with perils ranging from disease outbreaks and declines in crop yields. But international negotiations on how to tackle it have long been hampered by disagreements over burden-sharing between rich countries that bear far more historical responsibility for climate change and the rising giants that are now among the world's biggest polluters. Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that the world's largest economy would cut emissions blamed for climate change by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, doubling the country's previous commitments.
Ohio StateLantern

Ohio State hosts conference on climate change featuring senior UK official

Central Ohio leaders gathered at Ohio State’s Faculty Club Wednesday to discuss the university’s Climate Action Plan, local sustainability efforts and how to reduce carbon emissions in the Columbus community. The Ohio State Sustainability Institute worked with the university to host the conference, Gina Langen, director of communications for the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

Laurie David Is Keeping the Action in Climate Activism

For nearly 20 years now, Laurie David has made it her mission to explain—in the clearest possible terms—the existential threat posed to humanity by climate change and our continued reliance on unsustainable practices. She’s done it through documentary films (An Inconvenient Truth, Fed Up), television (Too Hot Not to Handle), and books (The Down to Earth Guide to Global Warming).
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

15 Climate-Conscious Foods

Many snacks that are clean, simple and healthy also happen to be great for the environment and brands are doubling down on sustainability by specifically creating climate-conscious foods. The climate-friendly snacks often work with ingredients such as resilient grains that need little water to grow, as well as processes to offset the impacts of production and transportation. Many environmentally conscious brands are also bringing awareness to the importance and lasting benefits of regenerative agriculture. Brands like Moonshot and Airly create crackers that champion "climate-friendly snacking" and sustainable ingredients and agriculture practices.
Chinatheness.com

Global Action To Prevent Climate Change

The famous “12 years to stop global warming” notion refers to what it would take to stay below 1.5C warming, because below that level we can avoid major outcomes from climate change. That means getting close to net zero by 2030, which is absolutely not going to happen. Failing that the next goal is to stay below 2C warming. For that we likely need to get to net zero by 2050. That is possible, but will be extremely difficult.
Politicsecosacramento.net

Climate Action Plans in CA: ECOS Board Meeting Presentations

Our presenters included George Courser, Chair of San Diego Sierra Club’s Conservation Committee, and Erik de Kok of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and former Climate Action Planner. Thank you to our presenters and everyone who attended!. Below are a few slides from Erik de Kok’s presentation. Download...