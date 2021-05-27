Slow Food Climate Action: join the 24-hour climate conference on June 26th
Slow Food Climate Action is the new Slow Food Campaign which highlights the issues around Climate Change, and how Slow Food aims to tackle them. On June 26th at noon CET, we'll be launching with a 24-hour online conference which will include a mixture of film, panel discussions and debates, and will offer space to voices from the global South, women and indigenous people from across the world whose voices are less heard, alongside those of scientists, citizens, farmers, youth and consumers from every corner of the globe.