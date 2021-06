As vaccines against COVID-19 become more widely available in Webster County, we are having trouble finding arms to vaccinate. One of the most common reasons I have been hearing lately is that we don’t know enough about the vaccine. It was too rushed. It’s too new. This is a perfectly reasonable excuse. Some people are excited to try the latest and greatest things, while others prefer to wait for all of the bugs to be identified and worked out before taking the leap. Personally, I am not a risk taker.