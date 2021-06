Granbury High School junior Ty Holbrook returned home late Tuesday night from the UIL Class 5A boys state golf tournament in Georgetown with a bronze medal after finishing the two-day event in a three-way tie for third place. Holbrook and the other two golfers, both from Highland Park, were tied at 143. They started a playoff on Hole 18 at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to GHS boys golf coach Steve Ward, but officials stopped play shortly after they teed off because it was too dark to continue. Play had been delayed by rain and lightning earlier in the day Tuesday. On Monday, the first day of the tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, Holbrook shot 72, followed by 71 Tuesday.