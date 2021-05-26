Genera+ion Returns To HBO Max June 17; Watch The Trailer

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during June 2021. From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.