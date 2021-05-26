Cancel
Genera+ion Returns To HBO Max June 17; Watch The Trailer

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenera+ion is back for a second season with three new episodes premiering Thursday, June 17 on HBO Max. The series continues with two episodes on June 24, two episodes on July 1 and one episode on July 8. These eight new episodes complete the sixteen-episode first season. Genera+ion is a...

www.blackfilm.com
