Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

WATCH: Service dog stolen in North Carolina reunites with owner in Tennessee

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPRw3_0aDDkHHC00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A heartwarming video captured an emotional reunion between a stolen service dog and her owner this week in Tennessee.

According to WLOS and WVLT, Aaron Morris of Waynesville, North Carolina, briefly left his dog, Jolene, inside his car with the engine running Friday as he went inside a Dollar General store in Haywood County. By the time he returned to the parking lot, his Buick Lucerne had vanished – with Jolene, his cellphone and his medication still inside, WLOS reported.

Morris, who said the dog has helped him through mental health struggles, was devastated, according to WVLT. His sister, Ashley Adevai, told WLOS that Morris was offering a $1,000 reward for the dog’s return.

Days later, Jolene turned up in Morristown, Tennessee, about 75 miles away from Waynesville.

“Stray female named Jolene brought in from Springvale Road,” the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society captioned a photo of the dog in a Facebook post Monday. “We have been unable to contact anyone at the number on her tag.”

Although Morris’ phone was still missing, he saw the shelter’s post and picked up Jolene on Wednesday, WLOS reported.

“I got my baby girl back!!!” Morris captioned a Facebook video of the tearful reunion.

The shelter also shared a photo of Jolene happily licking Morris’ face as he held her in his arms.

Detectives continue to investigate the theft and are seeking information about a possible person of interest who was captured on surveillance video, according to WLOS. If you know the person’s identity or whereabouts, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2907.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Lifestyle
Morristown, TN
Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Morristown, TN
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Morristown, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Mental Health#Stolen#Tenn#Car Parking#Wlos#Haywood County Sheriff#Cox Media Group#Buick Lucerne#Waynesville#Springvale Road#Stray Female#Hamblen#This Week#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 baby Amur tigers born at Ohio’s Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio’s Toledo Zoo has welcomed two adorable new additions to its family. According to the Toledo Blade, the attraction said two baby Amur tigers – born to first-time mom Talya, 9, and father Titan, 4 – arrived March 19. Officials have not yet named the cubs, one male and one female, the newspaper reported.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother of Esplanade swan family passes away in nest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The mother swan of the Esplanade swan family has passed away after recently hatching her cygnets, the Charles River Esplanade announced Tuesday. “We’re saddened to report that the mother swan of the adorable Esplanade swan family passed away last night in her nest,” the Esplanade said in a tweet. “We want to thank @animalboston for safely removing her from the swan’s nest while the father swan sat at the nest with their cygnets tucked under his wings.”
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
wcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Rutledge, TNCitizen Tribune

185 Lookout Drive, Rutledge, TN 37861

Hard to find NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bedroom 2 bath home on acre lot in Grainger County. True oak hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. Home features an open floor plan with all kitchen appliances included. Covered front porch to enjoy the mountain and countryside view. Located just off the Holston River with river access a short drive away. Convenient to Knoxville and Morristown. Don't miss out on this one! Taxes will be determined at closing based on sales price.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

UPS Morristown begins Saturday delivery

What can brown do for you? Turns out much more in Morristown. United Parcel Service began Saturday delivery in the Morristown zip codes this week. An event at UPS’ Morristown facility, complete with a convoy of the famous brown delivery vehicles exited the terminal onto Morris Boulevard, led by one of the brown delivery trucks with racing flames.