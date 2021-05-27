Both Parties Propose Opening Pandora’s Box in Misguided Campaign Against “Big Tech”

The technology industry is reaching a critical juncture. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, introduced legislation that would dramatically change antitrust laws. President Joe Biden has slated neo-Brandeisian technology critics Tim Wu and Lina Khan on the National Economic Council and the Federal Trade Commission, respectively. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has outflanked progressive Democrats, calling for a ban on all mergers and acquisitions for large American technology companies and increased government intervention into the free market. But the rehabilitation of an aggressive antitrust regime in Washington threatens to undermine the consumer welfare standard, which is the basis for how the United States became the leading technology incubator in the world.