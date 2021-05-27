Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama leaders join colleagues to address current border crisis

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama may not have a border crisis of its own, but leaders are actively working with states like Arizona, Texas, and California to keep the issue relevant. President Joe Biden has lifted several sanctions set by former President Donald Trump, but some of those reversals have caused issues along the border. Title 42 was a policy Trump enacted that allowed border agents to turn away migrants without giving them a chance to apply for protection in the U.S., reported The New York Times. However, Biden’s reversal of this policy has caused a huge surge of migrants sending their children to the border alone since he hasn’t been turning away minors. Most single adults and families continue to be immediately turned around.

altoday.com
