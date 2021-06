According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China’s new base in Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is complete. Even though the majority of international travel remains closed, China’s Tianfu International Airport is expected to launch before June 30. Chengdu becomes the third city in China, following Shanghai and Beijing, to own two international airports. The city, which is located at the southwest of the country, already owns Shuangliu International Airport, the second busiest airport in the country last year and the busiest airport during the Lunar New Year Holidays in 2021.