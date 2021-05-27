Cancel
News from the Jacks Creek Community of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

“We love the things we love for what they are.” – Robert Frost. Due to writing two Pat on the Backs, I did not list names of deceased since April 25. Connie Darlene Nash (6-22-66 to 5-18-21); Lewis David Thomas (8-30-42 to 5-13-21) – Memory Gardens; Wanda Joyce Berkley Davis (10-19-40 to 5-11-21) – Bear Creek; Ricky Pittman (9-13-58 to 5-10-21) – burial later in Illinois; Sherry Jean Williams Wheat (1-8-63 to 5-3-21); Jessica Lenora Sanders (11-19-84 to 4-25-21) – Bethel; and David Michael “Mike” King (11-30-46 to 5-24-21), husband of Peggy Jane Vestal and daddy of Kim Clayton and Michelle Ray. Mike served in the U.S.A.F.

chestercountyindependent.com
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
Jacks Creek, TNChester County Independent

News from Jacks Creek Elementary School

It was such a great week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School! Read on to hear what wonderful things we are learning before the school year comes to an end!. Kindergarten had a great week! A few things students worked hard on this week included reading and sentence writing, counting to 100 by ones, 10s, and fives and subtracting fluently. Students practiced for our end of the year awards day program. Thanks to our PSO and everyone who provided special treats, food, and gifts during teacher appreciation week.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

A Pat On The Back!

It started out with one sibling earning the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship in 2008. Drew Greenway was presented this scholarship by Ralph and Kathy Mays. For club members the scholarship was an encouraging way to motivate students to earn the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship while a senior. Wow! Did it ever motivate!
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Southern Oaks in Henderson shows appreciation for Chester County Fire Department

Southern Oaks thanked the Chester County Fire Department for all they do and showed them appreciation through cookies and cards. Pictured left to right is Chester County Fire Department Lieutenant Brandon Jefferys, Polly Proffitt, Betty Morris, Chester County Fire Department Chief David Harwell, Ed Morris, Joan Rhodes, Shirley Gaddy, Norma Maness, Elisabeth Hibbett Campbell and Margaret Hutcherson.
Chester County Independent

John Welch resigns from Chester county commission

During the Chester County Commission meeting on Monday, May 10 at the Chester County Courthouse, Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson announced the resignation of John Welch of District 6 which became effective that day. Welch was a commissioner for the last 15 years. The commission did not speak of how...
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Emmy Melton named Miss McNairy County Iris Teen

Emmy Melton, a junior at Chester County High School, recently was given the title of Miss McNairy County Iris Teen. She was chosen by the pageant director, Amber Phegley, to compete in the Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Pageant after the previous girl gave up her title. She will compete for...
Chester County Independent

News from East Chester Elementary School

Hello from East Chester Elementary! There are lots of great activities going on at our school. We are at the busiest time of the year. Our second and third graders are working hard on their state assessments. They are doing a great job! First graders are working on adding within 100 as well as comparing true and false equations. They are also working on improving their writing by composing opening and closing sentences. Kindergarteners are working on addition and subtraction fluency. They are also learning about ways to take care of the Earth such as reducing, reusing and recycling. During the month of May, teachers will be traveling to different classrooms to take the kids on an imaginary trip around the globe. We are looking forward to learning about the customs and cultures of other countries!
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Chester County student sculpture to be revealed May 14

In addition to the unveiling of a marker honoring Chester County native and musical legend Eddy Arnold Friday, May 14, 2021, a metal sculpture created by Chester County High School welding students will be revealed. Titled “Pipe Dreams Come True” by the students, the guitar-shaped sculpture pays homage to the life and career of Arnold.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Mother’s Day

Ven, my mother had a lot of experience rearing children (alone) by the time I came along. She also had help from my two oldest sisters who were 16 and 18. The story is they had been preparing for a girl and even had my name picked out: Dorothy May. Then fourth boy in a row joined the family. I kept the same initials that had been crocheted onto baby garments DM (Dennis Mark).
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Ray Mullins trial set for July

Jerry Ray Mullins, 48, of Finger, appeared in court Monday in Chester County regarding the Oct. 14, 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Samantha Melendez, also of Finger. Mullins was formally charged with second degree murder following the shooting. The trial is scheduled for two days, and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. July 29 in Chester County.