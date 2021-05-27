News from the Jacks Creek Community of Chester County
“We love the things we love for what they are.” – Robert Frost. Due to writing two Pat on the Backs, I did not list names of deceased since April 25. Connie Darlene Nash (6-22-66 to 5-18-21); Lewis David Thomas (8-30-42 to 5-13-21) – Memory Gardens; Wanda Joyce Berkley Davis (10-19-40 to 5-11-21) – Bear Creek; Ricky Pittman (9-13-58 to 5-10-21) – burial later in Illinois; Sherry Jean Williams Wheat (1-8-63 to 5-3-21); Jessica Lenora Sanders (11-19-84 to 4-25-21) – Bethel; and David Michael “Mike” King (11-30-46 to 5-24-21), husband of Peggy Jane Vestal and daddy of Kim Clayton and Michelle Ray. Mike served in the U.S.A.F.chestercountyindependent.com