British Airways has announced that it will start trials of the IATA Travel Pass, on flights from Heathrow to Geneva and Zurich from 1 June. The app can be downloaded onto a mobile device directly from the app store. Once downloaded, customers will create a secure account and will be presented with the entry requirements for their destination. British Airways’ customers can then book a COVID-19 test with an approved provider and the results will be automatically uploaded into the app by the laboratory.