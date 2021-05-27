Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

Last week, it was announced that Amazon has acquired MGM and its vast library of films and TV series. And as part of that massive deal, the tech company has become 50% owner of one of the most storied franchises in all of film—the James Bond film series. This led to many fans worried that Bond will go the way of “Star Wars” and become just a cog in a huge money-making machine and not the beloved spy franchise that has run for decades. And one of those fans, John Logan, who also happened to co-write “Spectre” and “Skyfall,” is concerned the 007 franchise will lose what makes it special thanks to a company more interested in growing its customer base than it is in making acclaimed films.