DURHAM – If you have ever noticed bats around your property, wildlife biologists need help from citizen science volunteers like you who may have bats in their barn or other outbuildings to conduct bat counts this summer. On Wed., May 12, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., join Haley Andreozzi from the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension to learn more about the bat species found in New Hampshire, the threats contributing to their population declines, and how the efforts of volunteers can help conserve and monitor bats in the Granite State through bat counts this summer.