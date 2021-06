The stock markets once again had a buoyant week as the Indian Headline Index NIFTY50 closed at a fresh lifetime high. The Indian market had four consecutive weeks of gains, piling up over 1121 points and taking a breather after that. However, after pausing its up move for just one week, the markets went on to acquire gains once again over the previous five sessions. The trading range remained nearly the same for this week as well. The weekly high was just 5-odd points short of the Index's lifetime intraday high. After a trading range of nearly 390 points, the benchmark Index NIFTY closed with net gains of 177 points (+1.13%) on a weekly basis.