Chester County, TN

News from the Silerton Community of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Condolences to the family and friends of John Jordan after his recent passing. Mary Lynn Lambert shared that Brother David Howell made the following statement during his sermon at the funeral: “The world needs more people like John Jordan.” Mary Lynn added, “It is my belief that everyone who knew John wholeheartedly agrees. John was certainly an asset to the Silerton Fire Department and Piney Grove Baptist Church. He will be missed tremendously.”

