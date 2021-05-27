News from the Enville Community of Chester County

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone enjoyed their week! We have been enjoying this weather. Last weekend was gorgeous, and I hope this weekend will be more of the same although the forecast is calling for some scattered rain showers. Maybe it will be good for our Memorial Day weekend. According to Wikipedia, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States when we honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, which is May 31 this year. Sometimes folks get Memorial Day and Veterans Day confused. We honor and remember our fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, and we honor our current troops on Veterans Day. Fly your red, white and blue, attend parades and programs on Memorial Day or spend it with family and friends. I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend!