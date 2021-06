As more details regarding the recent shooting involving Lil Reese are revealed, graphic images and videos continue to storm the internet. The rapper's supporters and loved ones are thankful that he's alive and well, but this is the second shooting Lil Reese has been a victim of while in his hometown. In the previous case, Reese was reportedly shot in the neck while waiting at a red light, and in this most recent ordeal, he was in a parking lot with two others when they were assaulted by a gunman.