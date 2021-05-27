Cancel
Stamford, CT

2009 Summer Street in Stamford, CT Welcomes Three New Tenants: Choyce Peterson Exclusive Listing Agent

By Choyce Peterson Inc.
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. ( www.choycepeterson.com ), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of leases for three new tenants at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, Connecticut. The Choyce Peterson agency team, Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight, has been the exclusive listing agent since 2020 representing the Landlord, The Field Group (TFG), in each transaction for 2009 Summer Street.

