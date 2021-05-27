Cancel
Henderson, TN

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Pinson Ruritan Stew will be sold on Saturday, May 29. Stew will be ready at 7 a.m. To reserve orders, call 731-988-5240 (Pinson) or call Liz at 731-520-0251 (local). The Henderson Civitan Club will once again bring music to the farmer’s market pavilion at Gene Record Park from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Bands include Good Times Grass, Courthouse Pickers, Providence Road and 7 Mile Cree. Admission is free. Concession will be available. Call Ray Eaton at 608-1947 for more information.

Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Southern Oaks in Henderson shows appreciation for Chester County Fire Department

Southern Oaks thanked the Chester County Fire Department for all they do and showed them appreciation through cookies and cards. Pictured left to right is Chester County Fire Department Lieutenant Brandon Jefferys, Polly Proffitt, Betty Morris, Chester County Fire Department Chief David Harwell, Ed Morris, Joan Rhodes, Shirley Gaddy, Norma Maness, Elisabeth Hibbett Campbell and Margaret Hutcherson.
Tennessee Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Rural Metro (TN) Fire Relocates Station 33

Rural Metro (TN) Fire relocated its Station 33 in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening ceremony Friday, reports wate.com. The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials, and local business leaders. The station’s relocation was...
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County

The weather was not cooperating this year on Mother’s Day and Decoration Day at Cave Springs. Plans changed for many. Thankfully, it was nice Saturday for everyone to get their flowers on the graves of their loved ones. Here is hoping for a bright sunny day for next year. I...
Chester County Independent

News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County

The past week has been wet and stormy. It is that season. If you see these folks this week, wish them a happy birthday: Kehlie Hopper and Camden Salango on May 12 and Tyler Hopper on May 27. I hope you celebrate big time. Birthdays are special. Our devotion: “Dear...
Chester County Independent

News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County

The skies on Saturday were light gray, and there was a gentle rain falling. A few birds were feeding, and there was no breeze. We have 23/4 inches of rain showing in our rain gauge at this time. It rained on Mother’s Day Sunday. The weather forecast shows a very small chance of rain for a couple of days next week but not much sun. We could hope. I imagine the farmers are wanting this rain to stop some.
Chester County Independent

Chester County Community gathers for National Prayer Day

Chester Countians went to God in prayer at the Chester County Courthouse on May 6, National Prayer Day. The participants prayed for government, the military, the media, businesses, education, churches and family. Community members who led the prayers are: Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson, Shane Connor of Sanford Hill Baptist, Tracy Snider of Faith Baptist, David Tull of Bethel Baptist, Randall Jones of Old Friendship Baptist, Henderson Alderman Buel “Snookum” Maness, Thomas Leach of Grace Baptist and Scott Dunaway of Middlefork Baptist.
Chester County Independent

John Welch resigns from Chester county commission

During the Chester County Commission meeting on Monday, May 10 at the Chester County Courthouse, Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson announced the resignation of John Welch of District 6 which became effective that day. Welch was a commissioner for the last 15 years. The commission did not speak of how...
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

A Pat On The Back!

It started out with one sibling earning the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship in 2008. Drew Greenway was presented this scholarship by Ralph and Kathy Mays. For club members the scholarship was an encouraging way to motivate students to earn the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship while a senior. Wow! Did it ever motivate!
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Storms blow down many trees across Chester County

Chester County dealt with harsh winds and rain late during the afternoon of Thursday, May 6 and the evening of Sunday, May 9. On Thursday, the damaging winds blew down utility poles and many trees across the county. Pictured are trees that fell down from the wind behind a home at 234 Crook Avenue.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Emmy Melton named Miss McNairy County Iris Teen

Emmy Melton, a junior at Chester County High School, recently was given the title of Miss McNairy County Iris Teen. She was chosen by the pageant director, Amber Phegley, to compete in the Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Pageant after the previous girl gave up her title. She will compete for...
Chester County Independent

News from East Chester Elementary School

Hello from East Chester Elementary! There are lots of great activities going on at our school. We are at the busiest time of the year. Our second and third graders are working hard on their state assessments. They are doing a great job! First graders are working on adding within 100 as well as comparing true and false equations. They are also working on improving their writing by composing opening and closing sentences. Kindergarteners are working on addition and subtraction fluency. They are also learning about ways to take care of the Earth such as reducing, reusing and recycling. During the month of May, teachers will be traveling to different classrooms to take the kids on an imaginary trip around the globe. We are looking forward to learning about the customs and cultures of other countries!
Chester County Independent

Chester County Library announces summer reading programs, signups

Since the summer of 2004, the library has offered a Middle School Book Club that meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday during the months of June and July. Our first meeting for 2021 will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Children who have finished third grade through fifth grade may participate, but each child must sign up to attend. Each week, the children will receive a book that we will discuss the following week. The meetings consist of discussions firstly led by library director Savannah Gilbert and then participant led. As able, there may be STEAM challenges or activities that can be completed at the library or at home. On the last day of Middle School Book Club (July 29, 2021) we will have a pizza party and participants will receive a book club T-shirt that the group designs! This year, our theme will follow our Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales!
Chester County Independent

Chester County community shows love for Anistyn Newsom

Chester County has again come together for a good cause. Anistyn Newsom, two-year-old daughter of Katie and Kelby Newsom, was diagnosed with having a deformity on her brain, called Cortical Dysplasia, which was causing her Epilepsy. This diagnosis came after seizures began occurring in January of 2021. Eventually after trips...
Henderson, TNLexington Progress

Sultana Survivor Isaac Davenport

April 27, 1865 was one of the greatest maritime tragedies in the history of the United States, and it took place, not on the sea, but on the Mississippi River just above Memphis. A local soldier, Isaac Davenport, was one of the few survivors, and is buried at the Grandsire Holmes Cemetery in Scotts Hill.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Ray Mullins trial set for July

Jerry Ray Mullins, 48, of Finger, appeared in court Monday in Chester County regarding the Oct. 14, 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Samantha Melendez, also of Finger. Mullins was formally charged with second degree murder following the shooting. The trial is scheduled for two days, and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. July 29 in Chester County.
Henderson, TNChester County Independent

Henderson Arts Commission hosts first event of the year with “Symphony on the Move”

The Jackson Symphony visited Henderson on Sunday, May 2. The group performed at the Ayers Auditorium in Brown-Kopel Business Center on Freed-Hardeman University’s campus, due to rain cancellation of the previously billed Chester County Courthouse lawn. The Jackson Symphony held this event as a part of their Symphony on the Move. It was hosted by the Henderson Arts Commission, the first such event in about 18 months. This concert was the first of three concerts the commission will have this year. Pictured is the Jackson Symphony performers left to right: Grace Shaw, Lydia Michelle Cronk, Alyssa Altobell, Robert Kessling and Keith Herris.
Chester County Independent

News from Chester County High School

Senior events are kicking off at Chester County High School. Beginning April 30, prom tickets for the May 8 “Field of Dreams” will no longer be available due to the catering. The prom will be held at 7 p.m. at Chester County High School’s Eagle Stadium. That Friday, May 7, is the senior credit recovery deadline and the senior Chromebook turn-in date. The following Monday, May 10, is the annual Senior Tailgate. May 11 is Senior Awards Day Practice at 1 p.m., which is required to walk at graduation. May 12 is Awards Day at 9 a.m. Parents are invited to the event, and students are required to wear caps and gowns. Masks are required for the event. May 13 is Senior Event Day. The senior walkthroughs begin at 8 a.m., yearbooks will be handed out at 10 a.m., and the actual walkout is at 11:15 a.m..