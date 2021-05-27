What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Pinson Ruritan Stew will be sold on Saturday, May 29. Stew will be ready at 7 a.m. To reserve orders, call 731-988-5240 (Pinson) or call Liz at 731-520-0251 (local). The Henderson Civitan Club will once again bring music to the farmer’s market pavilion at Gene Record Park from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Bands include Good Times Grass, Courthouse Pickers, Providence Road and 7 Mile Cree. Admission is free. Concession will be available. Call Ray Eaton at 608-1947 for more information.chestercountyindependent.com