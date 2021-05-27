When an Ocean Beach bookstore owner closed her doors, she opened a window of opportunity
Run for Cover bookstore owner Marianne Reiner started an Adopt-A-Reader program with a National City elementary school. She didn’t know it then, but when Marianne Reiner opened the Run for Cover bookstore in Ocean Beach in October of 2018, time was not on her side. As it turns out, real estate was not really her friend either. And then there were circumstances, which were truly beyond her control.www.sandiegouniontribune.com