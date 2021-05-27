Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
National City, CA

When an Ocean Beach bookstore owner closed her doors, she opened a window of opportunity

By Karla Peterson
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun for Cover bookstore owner Marianne Reiner started an Adopt-A-Reader program with a National City elementary school. She didn’t know it then, but when Marianne Reiner opened the Run for Cover bookstore in Ocean Beach in October of 2018, time was not on her side. As it turns out, real estate was not really her friend either. And then there were circumstances, which were truly beyond her control.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
National City, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Woodson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#Window Of Opportunity#The Bookstore#Closed Doors#Home School#Book Lovers Club#A Korean American#Cover Bookstore#Point Loma#Libraries#October#Kids#Hosted Virtual Events#Faithful Customers#Reading#Hurricane Katrina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Red Tricycle San Diego

Nature’s Calling: 7 Incredible Hikes to Take in the City

Surrounding yourself with nature is easy to do, especially with all the canyons and kid-friendly hiking trails in our neighborhoods. In fact, the hikes on this list are all just a few minutes from local neighborhoods, have free parking and the paths are just a quick walk away. Whether you’re downtown or uptown, coastal or inland, you don’t have to drive far to find a good hiking spot. Here’s where to get your hike on!
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...