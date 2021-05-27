Classless 76ers Fan Dumping Popcorn on Injured Russell Westbrook Has Sports World Irate (Reactions)
*Philly fans are notorious for their savagery – from booing Destiny’s Child’s halftime performance at an NBA Playoff game (for wearing the jerseys of both teams to remain neutral), to Eagles fans famously booing Santa Claus. But what happened to Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook Wednesday night during Game 2 of the 76ers’ playoff game at Wells Fargo Arena was even low for Philly fans.eurweb.com