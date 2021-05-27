Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, TN

News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe skies are a very pale blue on Saturday; there was no breeze, and it was 84 degrees. Our flowers are beginning to grow, and we are watering them. I do not know much about clematis, but we have two that are new. I read where they need fertilizer every two weeks and water frequently. I am hoping this makes them flourish. I wonder how many butterflies we will have this summer as we did not plant lantana as usual. It has been so hot that if you must get out, it needs to be early or late evening. Please be sure outside pets have plenty of fresh water and shade.

chestercountyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
City
Lexington, TN
City
Friendship, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chester County, TN
Government
County
Chester County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexington County#Jackson County#Butler County#Facebook#Friendship Baptist Church#Wick#Covid#Happy Trails#South Jackson#Jackson Saturday#Prayer Denise Armstrong#Vann Drive#Ridgecrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chester County Independent

TheCO awards Chester County High School with Coding School of the Year

TheCO, a West Tennessee-based community of entrepreneurs, creatives and web developers, awarded Chester County High School as the 2020-2021 Dev Catalyst Champion School due to their participation and performance in the Dev Catalyst program. CCHS students Madison Granger and Nathaniel Anderson were awarded with 13-inch Macbook Pros for earning the...
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

A Pat On The Back!

It started out with one sibling earning the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship in 2008. Drew Greenway was presented this scholarship by Ralph and Kathy Mays. For club members the scholarship was an encouraging way to motivate students to earn the Jacks Creek Community Club Scholarship while a senior. Wow! Did it ever motivate!
Chester County Independent

John Welch resigns from Chester county commission

During the Chester County Commission meeting on Monday, May 10 at the Chester County Courthouse, Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson announced the resignation of John Welch of District 6 which became effective that day. Welch was a commissioner for the last 15 years. The commission did not speak of how...
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Emmy Melton named Miss McNairy County Iris Teen

Emmy Melton, a junior at Chester County High School, recently was given the title of Miss McNairy County Iris Teen. She was chosen by the pageant director, Amber Phegley, to compete in the Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Pageant after the previous girl gave up her title. She will compete for...
Chester County Independent

News from East Chester Elementary School

Hello from East Chester Elementary! There are lots of great activities going on at our school. We are at the busiest time of the year. Our second and third graders are working hard on their state assessments. They are doing a great job! First graders are working on adding within 100 as well as comparing true and false equations. They are also working on improving their writing by composing opening and closing sentences. Kindergarteners are working on addition and subtraction fluency. They are also learning about ways to take care of the Earth such as reducing, reusing and recycling. During the month of May, teachers will be traveling to different classrooms to take the kids on an imaginary trip around the globe. We are looking forward to learning about the customs and cultures of other countries!
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Chester County student sculpture to be revealed May 14

In addition to the unveiling of a marker honoring Chester County native and musical legend Eddy Arnold Friday, May 14, 2021, a metal sculpture created by Chester County High School welding students will be revealed. Titled “Pipe Dreams Come True” by the students, the guitar-shaped sculpture pays homage to the life and career of Arnold.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Mother’s Day

Ven, my mother had a lot of experience rearing children (alone) by the time I came along. She also had help from my two oldest sisters who were 16 and 18. The story is they had been preparing for a girl and even had my name picked out: Dorothy May. Then fourth boy in a row joined the family. I kept the same initials that had been crocheted onto baby garments DM (Dennis Mark).
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Ray Mullins trial set for July

Jerry Ray Mullins, 48, of Finger, appeared in court Monday in Chester County regarding the Oct. 14, 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Samantha Melendez, also of Finger. Mullins was formally charged with second degree murder following the shooting. The trial is scheduled for two days, and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. July 29 in Chester County.
Chester County Independent

News from Chester County High School

Senior events are kicking off at Chester County High School. Beginning April 30, prom tickets for the May 8 “Field of Dreams” will no longer be available due to the catering. The prom will be held at 7 p.m. at Chester County High School’s Eagle Stadium. That Friday, May 7, is the senior credit recovery deadline and the senior Chromebook turn-in date. The following Monday, May 10, is the annual Senior Tailgate. May 11 is Senior Awards Day Practice at 1 p.m., which is required to walk at graduation. May 12 is Awards Day at 9 a.m. Parents are invited to the event, and students are required to wear caps and gowns. Masks are required for the event. May 13 is Senior Event Day. The senior walkthroughs begin at 8 a.m., yearbooks will be handed out at 10 a.m., and the actual walkout is at 11:15 a.m..