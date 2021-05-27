Cancel
Chester County, TN

News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

We have had some hot weather lately. Sure seems like summer has arrived. As of now, sounds like we will have some beautiful weather for Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. This is a day set aside on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it was a day to decorate and visit graves of those who lost their lives while fighting during the Civil War. Decoration Day eventually became known as Memorial Day and was declared an official holiday in 1971, honoring those in the United States who died in all wars. (military.com). Many wear a red Poppy on Memorial Day as a symbol of remembrance of fallen soldiers. This tradition originated from a poem “In Flanders Field,” written by John McCrae, a World War I surgeon. Eventually, the American Legion adopted the Red Poppy as a symbolism of remembrance (goodhousekeeping.com).

