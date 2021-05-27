Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

Hello to everyone! Greetings from the City. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”. The Lord has allowed us to see a new month. April is gone, and the month of May is here. The wild flowers are blooming, and the trees and grass have turned green. Many birds have built their nests, and mother birds are sitting on the eggs, which will soon hatch. Speaking of hatching, my mind goes back many years ago when life was so different. There was a Head Start teacher by the name of Mrs. Lind Swafford. She was the senior teacher at that time. Many of you could have had a child in her classroom, or maybe you were that child in here classroom. Linda would bring her incubator and eggs into the classroom for each child to see how baby chicks develop inside the egg. The experience was very exciting for the parents and child. After 21 days, each child got their very own baby chick to take home with them and to care for. The children were so happy to receive their very own baby chick at the end of the school year.