Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, TN

Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

20, 1337 Morgan St., was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond. May 19, 2021. Frankey R. McNeal. , 51, Jackson, was arrested and charged with...

chestercountyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
City
Huron, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sardis, TN
City
Selmer, TN
City
Jacks Creek, TN
City
Jackson, TN
County
Chester County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Assault#Right To Know#County Police#Douglas County#Jackson County#Clark County#Henderson Police Dept#Vi#Chester County Sheriff#Barclay Loop#Woodland Dr#Pinehurst Dr#Anderson Circle#County Jail#Madison County#Gibson County#Hardin County#Criminal Homicide#Galbraith Ave#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Henderson, TNChester County Independent

One injured, one arrest in Heritage Towers stabbing in Henderson

Henderson Police Department responded to Heritage Towers at around 6 p.m. Friday May 7 on a report of a stabbing. According to a press release from HPD, officers were able to determine that two males had been in an argument and one of the males had been stabbed multiple times.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

One dead in drug-related shooting in Henderson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Henderson Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last Tuesday evening, May 4. According to a press release from TBI, the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Pinehurst Dr. during a...
Henderson, TNtbinewsroom.com

Henderson Man Charged in Tuesday Homicide

HENDERSON – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson Police Department has resulted in an arrest in a fatal shooting Tuesday. At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, Tuesday evening, TBI agents joined investigators with the Henderson Police Department...
Henderson, TNChester County Independent

News from the Henderson Community of Chester County

Hello to everyone! Greetings from the City. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”. The Lord has allowed us to see a new month. April is gone, and the month of May is here. The wild flowers are blooming, and the trees and grass have turned green. Many birds have built their nests, and mother birds are sitting on the eggs, which will soon hatch. Speaking of hatching, my mind goes back many years ago when life was so different. There was a Head Start teacher by the name of Mrs. Lind Swafford. She was the senior teacher at that time. Many of you could have had a child in her classroom, or maybe you were that child in here classroom. Linda would bring her incubator and eggs into the classroom for each child to see how baby chicks develop inside the egg. The experience was very exciting for the parents and child. After 21 days, each child got their very own baby chick to take home with them and to care for. The children were so happy to receive their very own baby chick at the end of the school year.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Ray Mullins trial set for July

Jerry Ray Mullins, 48, of Finger, appeared in court Monday in Chester County regarding the Oct. 14, 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Samantha Melendez, also of Finger. Mullins was formally charged with second degree murder following the shooting. The trial is scheduled for two days, and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. July 29 in Chester County.