Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

The annual Bowdacious Conference will take place on Saturday, June 5. The first option requires a registration fee of $20 per individual in attendance at the Convention Center; the second option each ministry hosting in-house viewing will give a $200 donation; The third option will be for the Conference Call Line Home Listener a $20 registration fee or if a church is hosting an in-house listeners group a donation $200. When fees or donations are received, the passcode and access number will be given to individuals or conference hosts for both Zoom and Conference Call Line. If you have any questions, please call Antoinette – 731-608-1687; Pamela – 731-608-7023; Juanita 731-608-8483; or Domonique 731-879-9619.

chestercountyindependent.com
berksmontnews.com

Northern Berks Church News

Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Reconciliation Saturdays 3:45-4:15 p.m., Sundays 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 15 minutes before daily Mass. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Trumann Democrat

Local churches navigate re-opening plans for services

When the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, one of the most immediate recognizable changes involved church services canceling in-person worship and moving online. Over the past few months, though, local houses of worship have begun opening their doors to parishioners again, and each has taken steps at their own speeds.
Pottstown, PAMercury

Pottstown-area churches return to in-person worship services

NORTH COVENTRY — In-person services are held at 8:00 and 11:00 (Traditional), and 9:30 (Contemporary) with website pre-registration. There will be no Nursery or Children’s Sunday School but KidzZoom will continue after the 9:30 service. Contact Lea@cedarvilleumc.org for a link. Pastor Sherry’s message for Pentecost Sunday is “All Fired Up” (Acts 2: 1-21). Visit www.cedarvilleumc.org for current announcements, resources, live-streamed worship at 9:30 or 11:00 or recorded services after Sunday. No Computer? Call the church office at 610-326-4173 to register for in-person attendance and dial 610-850-9173 to listen to the sermon later in the week. Sunday at 12:15, a tree planting and cupcakes will help celebrate the one-year anniversary of the merger of First UMC with Cedarville UMC and the establishment of Mission First, an outreach of Cedarville UMC at 414 E High St. Mission First continues to serve the needy in our community. Chester County’s Mobile Unit will hold a walk-up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in our parking lot at 1092 Laurelwood Road on June 4 and June 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. No appointment necessary! Youth Group will meet this Sunday at Memorial Park, Field #3 at 5:30 pm to play or cheer on the Cedarville softball team with a stop at Friendly’s for ice cream after the game. For further details, contact john@cedarvilleumc.org.
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Grover church to host Memorial Day service

CANTON TOWNSHIP – The Church of Christ at 498 Grover Road in Grover will host a special Memorial Day service, “We Remember,” at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the church auditorium. This service will recognize and honor those who have served the country, both veterans and current military personnel. All...
Temple Daily Telegram

Church news and community fellowship

The Temple/Belton CBS Evening Class will hold a “Come and See” event 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. This event is for those who are currently participating in CBS, those who have been participants and...
Cambridge, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Church of the Nazarene announces this week's service

CAMBRIDGE — The Rev. Richard Prahl, lead pastor, will preach Sunday, May 23, on Luke 5:33-39, "Jesus vs. Religion." The Worship Team and Sue Knight, soloist, will provide special music. Worship time is 10:45 a.m. at the Cambridge Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road. Sunday school is at...
mymixfm.com

Sisters of Providence welcome church members back for Sunday service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For the first time since March of 2020, the Sisters of Providence opened their doors and welcomed guests back to the church. Sister Paula Damiano, Director of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center says they were waiting for more people to become vaccinated before the church would reopen.
Religiontribuneledgernews.com

East Lumberton Baptist Church extends its tent revival through Friday

May 20—LUMBERTON — East Lumberton Baptist Church has extended its tent revival through Friday. The revival will take place at 7 p.m. each night this week through Friday. The Rev. Mike Bowen, church pastor, said the revival could be extended to last longer. The church is located at 201 Whiteville Ave. in Lumberton.
EntertainmentDaily Advance

PAL News: Church Street Location Closes

Well, it's time! Yes, time to close 109 N. Church Street, which has been PAL’s home for over 20 years. Our last day will be May 28th. As stated in a separate communication, each of our artists should retrieve their work by the closing date. Now comes the fun part;...
Delaware County Daily Times

Church Services around Delaware County

Note: Due to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic, check with your church to see schedules have changed since our deadline. Thank you All notices for church events and services must be emailed to vcarey@delcotimes.com by Wednesday at noon. We will not accept faxes or hard copies. Chambers Memorial Presbyterian Church: Rutledge,...
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Liaoning Church Holds Sunday Service After Renovation

A church in Liaoning Province held a Sunday service after renovation. On May 23, the Anshan Municipal CC&TSPM (Christian Council & Three-Self Patriotic Movement) arranged for Pastor Wang Yan, who is from Shahe Church and graduated from Nanjing Union Theological Seminary, to give a sermon in the church in Fruit Garden Village, Tangjiafang Town, Qianshan District, Anshan City. In the sermon titled Special Responsibilities, she shared the disciples’ acceptance of the Lord's word, urging the congregation to follow his word, citing Matthew 17:1-9.
Jamaica Plain Gazette

First Baptist Church to Return to In-Person Outdoor Services on June 6

With the news of all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the state on May 29, many businesses and organizations are deciding how they are going to move forward after adapting to changing public health guidelines and operating a certain way for more than a year. The Gazette spoke with Ashlee...
masonwebtv.com

Watch St. David Episcopal Church Service

[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the Sunday service from Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church in Shelton, WA. Live video stream begins 10 to 15 minutes before the 10:30 AM May 30, 2021 service starts. To support Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church in Shelton, WA, please consider a financial donation. You...
Washington Post

Is it safe to sing at church yet? Depends who you ask.

(RNS) — On Pentecost Sunday, some members of Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, sang hymns without masks for the first time in more than a year. They vocalized “ Multilingual Grace ” in four languages after music director Denise Makinson taught them how to express thanks in Spanish, Arabic, Swahili and Korean.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

An unbelievable event happened, beyond anyone’s expectation. Nothing just like this had ever happened before. Logically it was unimaginable. Most of those who heard about it thought that it was foolishness, although there were some who accepted the event as fact but did not assign very much meaning to it.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Churches

Editor’s Note: The Guardian no longer accepts fliers as information for events that appear under “Churches.” The information must be typed out and sent via email to guardian@gainesville.com by noon Fridays for publication the following Thursday. Make sure all pertinent information is included, such as what kind of event, date, time, location, speakers, theme and cost, if any, and whom to contact for more information. Guardian@gainesville.com is also the email address for sending coverage requests. Sometimes due to space constraints all church announcements don’t make the print version of The Guardian, but they can be viewed online at www.gainesvilleguardian.com. For more information, call 352-337-0376.
alvareviewcourier.com

Freedom United Methodist Church news

Sunday, May 23, was the Celebration of Pentecost at the Freedom United Methodist Church. The order of services was:. We are on Facebook live at 11 a.m. Our Facebook page is Freedom United Methodist Church. There will be a baby shower for Brianna (Louthan) Carver June 5 at 2 p.m....
New Haven Register

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford to resume services

NEW MILFORD — Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road will resume regular worship services on Sunday, May 30. The Holy Eucharist is at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. A special Memorial Day service is on May 30 with the Feast of the Holy Trinity.