Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals
The annual Bowdacious Conference will take place on Saturday, June 5. The first option requires a registration fee of $20 per individual in attendance at the Convention Center; the second option each ministry hosting in-house viewing will give a $200 donation; The third option will be for the Conference Call Line Home Listener a $20 registration fee or if a church is hosting an in-house listeners group a donation $200. When fees or donations are received, the passcode and access number will be given to individuals or conference hosts for both Zoom and Conference Call Line. If you have any questions, please call Antoinette – 731-608-1687; Pamela – 731-608-7023; Juanita 731-608-8483; or Domonique 731-879-9619.chestercountyindependent.com