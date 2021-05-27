Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals

NORTH COVENTRY — In-person services are held at 8:00 and 11:00 (Traditional), and 9:30 (Contemporary) with website pre-registration. There will be no Nursery or Children’s Sunday School but KidzZoom will continue after the 9:30 service. Contact Lea@cedarvilleumc.org for a link. Pastor Sherry’s message for Pentecost Sunday is “All Fired Up” (Acts 2: 1-21). Visit www.cedarvilleumc.org for current announcements, resources, live-streamed worship at 9:30 or 11:00 or recorded services after Sunday. No Computer? Call the church office at 610-326-4173 to register for in-person attendance and dial 610-850-9173 to listen to the sermon later in the week. Sunday at 12:15, a tree planting and cupcakes will help celebrate the one-year anniversary of the merger of First UMC with Cedarville UMC and the establishment of Mission First, an outreach of Cedarville UMC at 414 E High St. Mission First continues to serve the needy in our community. Chester County’s Mobile Unit will hold a walk-up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in our parking lot at 1092 Laurelwood Road on June 4 and June 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. No appointment necessary! Youth Group will meet this Sunday at Memorial Park, Field #3 at 5:30 pm to play or cheer on the Cedarville softball team with a stop at Friendly’s for ice cream after the game. For further details, contact john@cedarvilleumc.org.