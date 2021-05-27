Safe rooms save lives
Every year, tornadoes, hurricanes, and other extreme windstorms injure and kill people, and cause millions of dollars’ worth of property damage in the United States. Most homes, even new ones constructed according to current building codes, do not provide adequate protection for occupants seeking refuge from these events. Having a safe room built for your home or community can help provide near-absolute protection for you, your family, or the public.www.beauregarddailynews.net