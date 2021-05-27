Peering Beyond The Interview Veil: Decoding The Message Behind Common Job Interview Questions

When you apply for a job, while you are checking out whether the position is right for you, you want to make the hiring manager think that you are right for the job. I don’t mean lying about your skills, although that may come into play; I mean hiding your disqualifying traits. These are called stigmas—anything about you or your history which, if known, would disqualify you from the role you are attempting to pull off. (The most insidious, most pervasive stigmas are those that disqualify us in the eyes of others from playing the role of human being.)