If you're reading this on your computer, which is very likely, it's also very likely that your hands are draped over a piece of tech that's often overlooked: your keyboard. Think about it, we put funky cases on our smartphones and stickers on our laptops. We even buy headphones in specific colors or designs that speak to our personal style. For most, though, a keyboard is just a keyboard. But, according to keycap artisan known online simply as Tiny, it doesn't have to be.