West Chester-Based IT Company Recounting Presidential Election Ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County

Image via the Arizona Mirror.

After auditing the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County in Pennsylvania, West Chester-based Wake Technology Services has set its analytical sights on Arizona, writes Jeremy Duda for the Arizona Mirror.

The information technology company performed the Pennsylvania audit at the request of State Sens. Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward. Mastriano has been a prominent advocate of the “Stop the Steal” movement that claimed the election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Click here to find out more.