Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Nashville-Area Man Killed In Shootout With Kansas Police

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, say a 34-year-old man from Tennessee died in a shootout with police at a hotel. Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said 34-year-old Darren Dejuan Chandler, who was from the Nashville area, died in the shooting at the Extended Stay America hotel early Tuesday. Police were called after receiving several calls about a man and woman fighting inside a hotel room. Police say officers were trying to contact the people involved when they encountered Chandler, who they said had a gun. Two officers exchanged shots with Chandler, who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lenexa, KS
State
Tennessee State
City
Kansas City, MO
Lenexa, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killed In Shootout#Kansas Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#City Police#Kan#Ap#The Extended Stay America#Man#Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Raytown, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced it has filed second-degree murder charges against a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Raytown. Prosecutors have charged Rodney D. Byrd with second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges after he allegedly shot and...
Louisiana StateRegister Citizen

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Kansas City police K-9 dies at 9 years old

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s died on May 14. The department said that K-9 Zina was 9 years old and was part of the interdiction unit. The police say that she recovered the following...
Kansas StateDetroit News

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

Topeka, Kan. – A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a student...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City man charged in deadly Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting near Plymouth Lane and Hawthorne Avenue in Raytown over the weekend. 32-year-old Rodney D. Byrd is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Police responded to...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
JC Post

Teen dies after being shot by police at KC-area park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Raytown, MOlstribune.net

KC man charged in fatal shooting of Jerone Weathers Sunday in Raytown

A Kansas City man, 32, charged in fatal shooting Sunday of Jerone Weathers outside Raytown residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Rodney D. Byrd, dob: 8/5/1988, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*. According to court records filed today, Raytown police were dispatched Sunday morning...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

A sleeping Kansas neighborhood is jolted awake by a fatal crash

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Neighbors are in shock after seeing images of a car split in half after a one-vehicle crash in Fairway Sunday morning. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the 28-year-old driver, David Lawrence Hutchinson, was speeding at the time of the crash. He reportedly died on impact. No one...
Kansas City, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Kansas City officers injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle. Two officers were trying to get the driver out of the Cadillac when the man started driving and drug the officers along with the vehicle. Drake said the Cadillac sideswiped a parked Nissan Sentra before colliding with a Ford Escape.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.