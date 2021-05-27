Nashville-Area Man Killed In Shootout With Kansas Police

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, say a 34-year-old man from Tennessee died in a shootout with police at a hotel. Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said 34-year-old Darren Dejuan Chandler, who was from the Nashville area, died in the shooting at the Extended Stay America hotel early Tuesday. Police were called after receiving several calls about a man and woman fighting inside a hotel room. Police say officers were trying to contact the people involved when they encountered Chandler, who they said had a gun. Two officers exchanged shots with Chandler, who died at the scene. No officers were injured.