State of Missouri Agencies Host 2021 Virtual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month Celebration; Secretary Chao Joins Labor Director Hui for Fireside Chat
JEFFERSON CITY, MO –Wednesday the State of Missouri hosted the second annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Celebration. The virtual celebration featured a fireside chat with former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, as well as remarks from Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui and other state government employees.nodawaybroadcasting.com