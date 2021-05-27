Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

State of Missouri Agencies Host 2021 Virtual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month Celebration; Secretary Chao Joins Labor Director Hui for Fireside Chat

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, MO –Wednesday the State of Missouri hosted the second annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Celebration. The virtual celebration featured a fireside chat with former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, as well as remarks from Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui and other state government employees.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Pacific, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Elaine Chao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#State Government#Asian Americans#U S Secretary#National Affairs#Public Affairs#Pacific American#Fireside Chat#Asian Pacific Americans#Transportation#Chinese#South Asian#Indian#Diwali#Academic Affairs#Lincoln University#Pacific Islanders#University Of Missouri#Secretary Chao#Director Hui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Harris gives remarks at the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit

Harris gave remarks at the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit on Wednesday. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed legislation to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during coronavirus pandemic.
redlakenationnews.com

National Park Service commemorates Asian American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Announces $3.15 million in grants to preserve and interpret World War II Japanese American Confinement Sites

WASHINGTON – Asian American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities have a rich heritage thousands of years old and have both shaped the history of the United States and had their lives dramatically influenced by moments in its history. Through historic preservation efforts like the $3,155,000 in Japanese American Confinement Site Grants awarded today, the National Park Service is working to ensure these places and stories are accessible and present in today's society.
Richmond, VAbaptistpress.com

SBC DIGEST: IMB celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Month; Hantla joins SEBTS; Longtime SWBTS prof Dominy dies; Greer nominated for Pastors’ Conference treasurer

RICHMOND, Va. (BP) – May is Asian American Pacific Islander month in the U.S., and the IMB is celebrating the rich contributions of Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the Revelation 7:9 vision through a series of videos and children’s materials on its website. “We want to take this...
Economynewsnationnow.com

Celebrating Asian-owned businesses nationwide during AAPI Heritage Month

NewsNation Now) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. NewsNation is highlighting Asian-owned small businesses across the country. Ayeshah Abuelhiga, a first-generation American, started Mason Dixie Foods to change comfort food for the better. Mason Dixie focuses on ‘clean baking’ using fresh and natural ingredients without additives or preservatives, and it is all made in America.
Alabama Stateteknovation.biz

Alabama legislature passes two bills to implement more aggressive innovation agenda

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed into law two bills passed by the Alabama Legislature designed to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the state while attracting and retaining talented workers for a 21st century economy. HB 540 and HB 609 were developed based on interim policy recommendations by the Alabama Innovation Commission, which was created last year at the governor’s directive.
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Cotton, Colleagues Call on Department of Defense to Release Delayed List of Chinese Military Companies

Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton, Colleagues Call on Department of Defense to Release Delayed List of Chinese Military Companies. Washington, D.C. — Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Gary Peters (D-Michigan), Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), and Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona), and Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) sent a bipartisan letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging the Department of Defense to release a delayed report that publicly identifies Chinese military companies operating in the United States. The Department of Defense was required by law to have released this list over a month ago. To view the letter, click here.
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

SIUE’s Plemmons Shares Economic Insights with U.S. House of Representatives

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Alicia Plemmons, PhD, has established herself among U.S. legislators, policy groups and community leaders as a go-to expert with research-backed insights related to the economic impacts of regulation, particularly in healthcare. Plemmons, assistant professor of economics in the SIUE School of Business and undergraduate...