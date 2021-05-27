Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Eli Lilly receives DoJ subpoena over COVID-19 drug manufacturing plant

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to its New Jersey plant that makes its COVID-19 treatment, bamlanivimab. The subpoena requested certain documents relating to its site in Branchburg, New Jersey, and the company is cooperating with...

www.marketscreener.com
Related
Cambridge, MAProvidence Business News

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Moderna Inc. says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults. The pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday it has begun a “rolling submission” to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.
Medical & Biotechkfgo.com

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA nod

(Reuters) – Alkermes Plc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Lybalvi to treat schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Medical & BiotechForexTV.com

Moderna submits ‘rolling’ application as part of process to obtain full FDA approval for its COVID-19 shot

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket on Tuesday after the company said it is formally seeking full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna said it has initiated a rolling submission to the FDA; the company’s shot was the second to receive emergency use authorization in the U.S., back in December. Pfizer Inc. , which also developed an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, with BioNTech SE , was the first to receive authorization. It has also submitted a rolling submission to U.S. regulators for approval. Moderna’s stock is up 77.1% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

BridgeBio Pharma and Helsinn Group Obtain FDA Approval for TRUSELTIQ

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), through its affiliates QED Therapeutics Inc. and Helsinn Group, announced that they have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval for TRUSELTIQ (infigratinib), an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor of FGFR. Shares of the company were up 2.1% to close at $59.20 on May 28.
Medical Scienceommcomnews.com

New Drug Blocks Covid-19, Variants In Mice

New York: US researchers have developed a novel drug that could not only prevent SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, and its variants, but also treat other respiratory coronaviruses in mice. A team led by University of Pennsylvania developed the drug diABZI, which activated the body’s innate immune response and effectively...
Businessreportsgo.com

Eli Lilly & Co. faces criminal probe into alleged manufacturing errors

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly launched a criminal probe into pharma company, Eli Lilly and Co., to investigate alleged irregularities in manufacturing, and tampering records at a plant that produces the company’s drugs including COVID-19 therapy medicines in Branchburg, New Jersey. According to sources, the company has disclosed...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Distribution of Eli Lilly COVID-19 therapy paused in 8 states over variant concerns

(NEW YORK) — Federal health authorities have paused distribution of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody cocktail in eight states over COVID-19 variant efficacy concerns. The COVID-19 treatment will halt distribution in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington “until further notice” due to variants’ elevation in those states, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response announced in a bulletin this week.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

US DOJ probes Eli Lilly’s Branchburg manufacturing site

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a subpoena to Eli Lilly seeking some documents related to its manufacturing facility in Branchburg, New Jersey, US. The criminal investigation was launched by the DOJ to probe the company’s alleged manufacturing and records violations at the Branchburg plant that produces Covid-19 antibody drug among others, Reuters reported.
Businesskhn.org

Eli Lilly Faces Criminal Investigation

The federal government launched a criminal investigation of Eli Lilly for manufacturing irregularities, according to Reuters. In other pharma news, the Biden administration won't end the Unapproved Drug Initiative and Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers claim publicity will deny her a fair trial. (They cited 3,755 examples of negative personal news and 2,862 examples of negative business news of defunct Theranos.)
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Feds demand docs from Eli Lilly on FDA-flagged New Jersey plant

Eli Lilly said May 27 it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department seeking documents related to its manufacturing plant in Branchburg, N.J., where it makes it COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab as well as its blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity, according to The Wall Street Journal. The plant has...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. stops distributing Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in six states, instead recommends Regeneron's treatment

The U.S. government said this week it is halting distribution of Eli Lilly & Co.'s COVID-19 antibody treatment in six states due to the growing prevalence of the P.1 and B.1.351 variants there. Lilly's combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab "are not active against either the P.1 or B.1.351 variants," which were first identified in Brazil and South Africa, respectively, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said Wednesday. Coronavirus cases associated with these variants now make up more than 10% of all cases in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachussetts, Oregon, and Washington. Instead, the agency recommends using Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antibody treatment. This is not the first time there has been concern about bamlanivimab's effectiveness. The Food and Drug Administration in April pulled the emergency authorization for bamlanivimab as a standalone treatment over concerns about its effectiveness against variants. There are three authorized antibody cocktails in the U.S., developed by Lilly, Regeneron, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. /GlaxoSmithKline . The Vir and GSK therapy was authorized earlier this week.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Financial World

Indianapolis’ Eli Lilly faces criminal probe on alleged lapses at pandemic Rx plant

The US Department of Justice had opened up a criminal investigation on Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis, Indiana-headquartered one of the largest pharmaceutical giants across the globe, over accusations that the drugmaker had been allegedly engaged in manufacturing irregularities and record tempering at its Branchburg factory in New Jersey that manufactures the American multinational pharmaceutical megalith’s pandemic therapy alongside other drugs, at least three people familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.
Medical & BiotechMetro International

Russian court rejects U.S firm’s lawsuit over COVID-19 drug remdesivir

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that challenged a Russian government decision to let a Russian firm develop and market the anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead’s consent. The Russian government late last year granted Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez a compulsory licence for...