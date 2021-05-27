Cancel
Sterling lifted by BoE comments on rate hike timing

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank was likely to raise rates well into next year, while noting an increase could come earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected. Gertjan Vlieghe's comments helped lift sterling well...

www.marketscreener.com
Reuters
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Businessinvesting.com

Investors Await Fed Speakers, Eurozone CPIs and Canada’s GDP

European equities slid yesterday, with market sentiment improving somewhat today, during the Asian session. The UK and US markets remained closed yesterday due to holidays. Today, market participants may pay extra attention to Fed speakers, especially after the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, surged on Friday, as well as to Eurozone’s inflation data.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Are the Gains Facing Pressure?

The return of pressure on the US dollar allows the currency pair, the British Pound against the US dollar, to rise again, stabilizing around the 1.4219 resistance level. This is the same level of resistance that it recorded last week, from which it returned amid profit-taking selling to the support level at 1.4091 before the current rebound.
BusinessTelegraph

Bank of England's hawk battles the doves over inflation threat

The first thing many of us did when lockdown lifted was to stumble, blinking, out of our homes and go for a haircut. Advanced reservations meant many hairdressers and barbers were booked out for weeks, with shaggy-haired Brits eager to get a trim. Once customers made it through the door,...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8600 ahead of German CPI, risk-on sentiment

EUR/GBP remained unchanged virtually in the initial European trading hours. Upbeat economic data, rate hike expectations lift the demand for the cable. ECB signals delayed rate hike hurting the sentiment around the euro. The EUR/GBP price remained subdued on the first trading day of the week ahead of the German...
WorldCoinDesk

Irish Central Bank Official Says Crypto’s Popularity Is ‘Great Concern’

A top official at the Central Bank of Ireland has warned investors over the risks of cryptocurrencies. Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the central bank, told Independent.ie on Monday that the growth in popularity of cryptocurrencies is “of great concern.”. “Crypto assets are quite a speculative, unregulated...
Marketstucsonpost.com

Rate-hike bets in emerging markets getting excessive, funds say

In markets from SA to Mexico, traders are pencilling in a faster pace of interest rate hikes than economists predict. In South Africa, forward-rate agreements are pricing in a 70% probability of a 50-basis-point jump in six months. One analyst says her fund favours the local debt of South Africa,...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Markets Close Lower After Inflation Data; Deutsche Bank Slips 1.3%

Europe's major indexes closed in the red on Monday, as investors digested inflation data on a quiet day due to holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Germany's DAX provisionally ended the day down 0.7%, retreating from an all-time high hit last week. France's CAC was also around 0.7% lower at the end of the day. Spain's IBEX fell around 0.9%.