Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery and Bluebird Ice Cream to Provide Incentives for Those Vaccinated at the Pop-Up SEATTLE (May 20, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this Saturday, May 22, in Greenwood, as part of the City’s ongoing effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to Seattle residents and workers. The pop-up is a partnership between the City, the Phinney Neighborhood Association, Bluebird Ice Cream, and Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery. Flying Bike will host the pop-up outside of their brewery, and they and Bluebird Ice Cream are offering incentives to all those vaccinated at the pop-up.