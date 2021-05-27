Cancel
HSBC to Exit Most U.S. Retail Banking -- 3rd Update

 5 days ago

HSBC Holdings PLC will stop serving mass-market individual customers and smaller businesses in the U.S., exiting the bulk of a retail business that has long struggled to compete with America's big banks. The bank said late Wednesday that it will sell 90 of its 148 branches in the U.S., and...

Goldman Sachs to double property investments in Japan — source

TOKYO (May 31): Goldman Sachs Group will double its annual property investments in Japan to about ¥250 billion (US$2.3 billion) as the US investment bank aims to tap solid demand for logistics hubs and data centres, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs, which currently spends ¥100 billion...
Citizens, Cathay Buy Branches as HSBC Quits US Retail Banking

Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank are set to pick up more than $10 billion deposits and 90 branches as part of HSBC’s plan to exit the US retail banking sector. HSBC announced the plan this week, with Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank poised to snap up the East Coast and West Coast branch networks, respectively.
A wealth of challenges for HSBC in U.S. pivot

Now that HSBC has pulled the plug on mass-market U.S. retail banking, its stateside efforts will focus largely on managing the wealth of clients who travel internationally. The near-term goal: to capture more business from globe-trotting clients in the affluent and high net worth segments, in an effort to simplify its U.S. operations and improve the London-based company’s lagging returns.
Bank of Korea Lee flags 'orderly' policy exit amid recovery

Governor Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea's central bank is preparing for an "orderly" exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers and financial risks mount. Speaking after the Bank of Korea boosted its growth outlook for this year to 4% and its inflation projection to...
HSBC Exits US Mass Market Retail Banking; Strategically Repositions US Retail Business Towards International Banking and Wealth Management

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSBC Holdings plc (‘HSBC’) today announces that it will exit its US domestic mass market retail banking business through several transactions, pending regulatory approval. They include:. Exiting 90 branches out of a current branch network of 148 branches. HBUS will retain a small network of physical...
Cathay Bank To Acquire 10 Branches And Select West Coast Loans And Deposits From HSBC

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its subsidiary bank, Cathay Bank, has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with HSBC Bank USA, National Association ("HSBC"), to purchase 10 HSBC retail branches in California and additional loans and deposits associated with HSBC's West Coast mass retail market consumer banking business and retail business banking business.
Citizens to acquire 80 East Coast branches of London bank HSBC

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is expanding its East Coast presence under an agreement to take over 80 branches and the national online deposit business for a major European bank. Citizens Financial Group, Inc., the parent company for the Rhode Island-based bank, announced its acquisition deal with HSBC U.S. NA in...
HSBC better late than never with U.S. exit

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The muted investor applause for HSBC’s latest disposal says it all. Its Hong Kong-listed shares ticked up less than 1% on news that it’s selling the bulk of its U.S. retail banking operations for a song, ending a long and costly attempt to make it in the American mass market. At least the deal removes a distraction that should help Chief Executive Noel Quinn focus where it matters most, in Asia.
HSBC to withdraw from US retail banking as part of Asia pivot

HSBC has announced it is withdrawing from US mass market retail banking, as it steps up a shift in focus to Asia, its biggest market, according to Reuters. By selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others, the lender aims to shrink its presence in some European and North American markets where it has struggled against competition from larger domestic players.
HSBC closes down most US branches

HSBC, a British bank, is closing most of its retail banking locations in the U.S. It is reducing the number of branches from 148 to 25 across the country, according to a report by CNN. The bank said it will be switching its focus to international clients, particularly "globally connected...
Cathay Bank Buys 10 HSBC Branches in California

Chinatown-based Cathay General Bancorp, the parent of $19 billion-in-asset Cathay Bank, agreed to buy 10 branches of HSBC Bank USA in California and select loans and deposits. The loans and deposits bought by Cathay are associated with HSBC's West Coast consumer and retail business banking division. The transaction is expected...
Paychecks Got Bigger For Most U.S. Bank CEOs During Pandemic

The heads of most large U.S. banks saw their pay increase during the pandemic. Among banks with more than $1 billion in assets, two-thirds of chief executive officers had an increase in compensation this year, according to a study by analysts at broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. The average bump was 26% for those who got a raise, the data showed.
HSBC will not join other banks in embracing Bitcoin, bank’s CEO affirms

Bitcoin garnered an array of fans with its price rise over the last couple of months. Prominent bank, HSBC, however, did seem to find an inclination towards the crypto-verse. The crypto-verse witnessed exponential growth since the beginning of the year. 2021, started off on a great note for the crypto market as its investors bagged massive gains. While BTC witnessed a five-fold increase, the altcoins did not fall back. The king coin’s market cap even hit a trillion dollars. All these factors urged banks as well as governments to embrace the crypto-verse, particularly Bitcoin. While banks like, Goldman Sachs went on to express their interest in crypto, the CEO of HSBC clarified that the bank would refrain from engaging in any crypto-related services.
Bitcoin not on the agenda for HSBC says bank's CEO

The recent tumultuous price action for cryptocurrencies seems to be providing ample opportunity for popular anti-crypto bank HSBC to double down on its negative stance towards virtual currencies. Speaking to Reuters on Monday, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said that the bank was not interested in running a crypto trading desk...