Kansas City, MO

Man Gets Prison For Fatally Throwing Man From Truck On I-435

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally swerving on Interstate 435 and fatally throwing a man from the back of his pickup truck in 2019. 22-year-old Skylar Waddell was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years on a manslaughter conviction and three more years for leaving the scene of a crash. Authorities say the incident happened in November 2019, when 48-year-old Steve Norris found Waddell stealing items from Norris’ disabled truck on the side of I-435. Police say Norris jumped on the back of Waddell’s truck as Waddell sped away, and Waddell reacted by violently swerving and crashing, sending Norris flying into the southbound lanes of the interstate.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
