ROBERT PLANT'S 'DIGGING DEEP' PODCAST RETURNS FOR FOURTH SEASON

Those words, spoken by Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Uzo Aduba) in the fourth season of HBO’s In Treatment, serve as a kind of mission statement for the type of therapy on offer here, and perhaps equally may be a barometer of your tolerance for that part of the story. And it’s a big part, of course. This is a show about therapy, where each episode constitutes one session, and the obstacles and breakthroughs of the talk therapy process provide most of the narrative drama. Uzo Aduba has replaced Gabriel Byrne as the star therapist, and it’s a small miracle that the show has returned at all. The last episodes aired a decade ago, HBO canceled the series in 2011, and it should be said that while this is technically a continuation, there is no need to have watched the first three seasons in order to dive into the fourth. Still, the question remains: Is there a good reason to bring it back?