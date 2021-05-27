Cancel
Discover Presque Returns This Summer

By Molly Somora
erienewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being canceled last year, Discover Presque Isle will be back this Summer for families to enjoy. "We really do have an appetite to do some more things on the park and to celebrate Presque Isle state parks 100 anniversary, everything is fluid right now, so we are really just working through that, waiting through the waters and hopefully be able to do some fun stuff that people know and love and enjoy," says Executive Director, John Demarco from the Presque Isle Partnership.

