Simulations Plus : to Participate in 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree")today announced that Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16 th, 2021. Tiptree's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on June 16 th. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.