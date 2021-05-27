Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Simulations Plus : to Participate in 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Each year, Craig-Hallum hosts a multi-industry investor...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investor#Simulation Software#Information Management#Management Software#Corporate Development#Simulations Plus Inc#Lixoft#Institutional Clients#Development Research#Corporate Management#Modeling Software#Public Companies#Esg#Regulatory Submissions#Ir#Serving Clients#Minneapolis#Slp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Software
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. June 1, 2021Breda, the Netherlands "“ argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
EconomyBusiness Insider

Charles River Laboratories to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will virtually present at three upcoming investor conferences, including:. Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1st, at 10:00 a.m. ET;. William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. ET; and. Goldman Sachs...
BusinessBusiness Insider

AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, as well as the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Engine Media To Participate In Cowen & Co.'s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME;OTCQB: MLLLF), a company focused on developing premium consumer experiences and unparalleled technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry, announced today that its Executive Chairman, Tom Rogers and CEO, Lou Schwartz, would be participating in Cowen & Co.'s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:. Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2021. Fireside Chat at 7:30 am Pacific Time / 10:30 am Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info...
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Curaleaf Announces June Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Curaleaf executive management will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during June 2021:. Craig-Hallum's 18th...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oak Street Health Announces Participation At The 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

  Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the "Company"), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 41 st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 3:40 p.m. (ET). The appearance will be webcast live, and the webcast links and related presentation materials for these conferences will be available online at https://investors.oakstreethealth.com.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. And Vintage Wine Estates To Participate In June Investor Conferences

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) ("Bespoke" or "BCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Vintage Wine Estates ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that they will participate in the following investor conferences:
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx To Participate In Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Businessdallassun.com

Dolphin Entertainment to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:. Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference, presented by MicroCap Rodeo:. June 1 at 1:00pm ET...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioXcel Therapeutics To Participate In Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel, will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cloudera To Participate In Upcoming Financial Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) - Get Report, the enterprise data cloud company, announced that company executives will participate at an upcoming financial conference. Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions ConferenceVirtual Conference June 3, 2021, at 11:30 AM Pacific Time ( 2:30 PM Eastern Time)
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Tiptree Inc. To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference On Wednesday, June 16th

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree")today announced that Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16 th, 2021. Tiptree's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on June 16 th. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Express Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express (AXP) - Get Report today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually. On Friday, June 4, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company's business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9 a.m. (ET).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aeva To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, "Aeva"), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Co-founder and CEO, Soroush Salehian, and CFO, Saurabh Sinha, will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events. J.P. Morgan LiDAR DayDate: May 27, 2021Presentation time: 3:00pm...
Economyrismedia.com

Rocket Companies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Virtual Conference

Rocket Companies, Inc., a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses—including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto— recently announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan’s 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin today, Mon., May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

BigID to Participate at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced that Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID is scheduled to participate at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in track 3. Additionally, Mr. Casey will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.