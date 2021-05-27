Wet Noses Names CFO

Rosie, an e-commerce solution for independent grocers and wholesalers, has appointed Matt Finn its CFO, effective May 20, and Paul Hemingway, SVP, marketing, effective May 18. As CFO, Finn will oversee Rosie’s human resources, legal, finance and accounting departments. Most recently, at Gamalon Inc., he led the Cambridge, Mass.-based AI company through raising a $20 million Series A financing. Finn also guided Boston-based Bradford Networks Inc. through five equity rounds, raising a total of $15 million, and negotiated $9 million in credit facilities. At Firecracker Inc., also based in Boston, he steered the company to a successful exit when it was acquired by Wolters Kluwer Health.