Monroe, WA

Wet Noses Names CFO

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWet Noses Natural Dog Treat Co. has appointed Ian Anderson as its chief financial officer. The hiring comes at a time when the Monroe, Wash.-based company is embracing “rapid growth,” officials said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the Wet Noses team,” said Johnni Rodgers, CEO...

www.petproductnews.com
