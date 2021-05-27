Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Metagenomi : Receives Award From Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Explore Novel Gene Editing Systems for Therapeutic Applications for Cystic Fibrosis

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Metagenomi, a gene editing company, today announced that it has received an award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to identify and evaluate novel gene editing systems for the development of therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. “Cystic fibrosis is a complex, chronic genetic disease and there remains a significant unmet need...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Disease#Genetic Mutations#Lung Disease#Development Tools#Ph D Co Founder#Cftr#Crispr#Https Metagenomi Co#Businesswire Com#Cystic Fibrosis Patients#Therapeutic Applications#Therapeutic Options#Vivo Gene Editing#Therapies#Disease Areas#Innovation#Analytical Expertise#Ceo#Metagenomics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsWrcbtv.com

A Day in the Life of Someone with Cystic Fibrosis

Originally Posted On: A Day in the Life of Someone with Cystic Fibrosis | Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness (apexptwellness.com) Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems, and limits the ability to breathe over time. In people with CF, mutations in the...
Diseases & Treatmentscysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Approved Treatments for Cystic Fibrosis

There is no cure for cystic fibrosis (CF) yet, but approved medications and other treatment options can help improve patients’ quality of life, ease symptoms, and slow the disease’s progression. Some of these therapies approved for the treatment of CF are summarized below. Antibiotics. The mucus that accumulates in CF...
Diseases & Treatmentsnjtoday.net

Breakthrough gene therapies in sight

Patients with genetic lysosomal storage diseases – particularly children – are living longer because of better treatments. But with promising advances and longer lives comes complications, the loss of eyesight as these rare diseases take their toll over time. Lysosomal storage diseases are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Enabling Antibiotic Allergy Evaluations and Reintroduction of First-Line Antibiotics for Cystic Fibrosis Patients.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) patients often have a history of antibiotic adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that pose a barrier to receiving recommended first-line treatment. Targeted antibiotic allergy evaluations are increasingly recognized as an important strategy for optimization of antimicrobial stewardship. To improve first-line antibiotic use in CF patients with antibiotic ADRs...
Marketsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Novel therapies and increased early diagnosis will drive Fabry disease market growth

Fabry disease (FD) is a rare disease lysosomal storage disease resulting from a mutation in the galactosidase-α (GLA) gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme α-GAL A. This mutation leads to the accumulation of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3), a toxic metabolite. The current treatment for FD involves the use of enzyme replacement therapies...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Form of ALS Identified in Children With Rare Genetic Mutations

A previously unknown form of a severe and progressive neurodegenerative disease that usually affects older adults has been identified in children as young as three years of age. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disorder where motor neuron degeneration leads to serious impairments in voluntary muscle movement. The condition, which causes increasing weakness in muscles throughout the body, makes walking, talking, and eventually even breathing a struggle, leading to death in most patients within a few years of symptoms showing. The majority of ALS cases emerge in people aged between 55 and 75, and most cases are considered sporadic, with the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop proof-of-concept treatment for blood disorders

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a proof-of-concept treatment for blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia that could raise hemoglobin levels by activating production of both fetal and adult hemoglobin. Using a viral vector engineered to reactivate fetal hemoglobin production, suppress mutant hemoglobin, and supply functional adult hemoglobin, the researchers developed an approach that could produce more hemoglobin through a single vector. The results were published in Haematologica.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

New Technology Transports the Genes for Therapeutic Agents Directly Into Tumor Cells

A piece of the tumor was made completely transparent and scanned in 3D with a special microscope. The components labeled with fluorescent colors were rendered in a rotatable 3D representation on the computer (red: blood vessels, turquoise: tumor cells, yellow: therapeutic antibody). Credit: Plückthun Lab. Researchers at the University of...
Sciencebcm.edu

Novel approach identifies genes linked to autism and predicts patient IQ

According to some estimates, hundreds of genes may be associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), but it has been difficult to determine which mutations are truly involved in the disease and which are incidental. New work published in the journal Science Translational Medicine led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine shows that a novel computational approach can effectively identify genes most likely linked to the condition, as well as predict the severity of intellectual disability in patients with ASD using only rare mutations in genes beyond those already associated with the syndrome.
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Single-Cell Study Offers New Clue into Causes of Cystic Fibrosis

More than 30 years ago, I co-led the Michigan-Toronto team that discovered that cystic fibrosis (CF) is caused by an inherited misspelling in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene [1]. The CFTR protein’s normal function on the surface of epithelial cells is to serve as a gated channel for chloride ions to pass in and out of the cell. But this function is lost in individuals for whom both copies of CFTR are misspelled. As a consequence, water and salt get out of balance, leading to the production of the thick mucus that leaves people with CF prone to life-threatening lung infections.
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

High Performance Medical Plastics Market by Application || Medical Supplies|| Medical Equipment & Tools|| Drug Delivery || Prosthesis & Implants || Therapeutic System || 2021

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “High Performance Medical Plastics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 209 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Analysis Report

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market size 2020-2025 report, added by Market Study Report, unveils the current & future growth trends of this business sphere in addition to outlining details regarding the myriad geographies that form a part of the regional spectrum of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics market. Intricate details about the supply & demand analysis, contributions by the top players, and market share growth statistics of the industry are also elucidated in the report.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) ends plans to move fezagepras into Phase II clinical study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and phase Ia/IIb study in Hypertriglyceridemia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that based on interim pharmacokinetic ("PK") results from the ongoing fezagepras multiple ascending dose (MAD) study, the Company has decided to stop its plans to move fezagepras into a Phase II clinical study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and a phase Ia/IIb study in Hypertriglyceridemia, as it evaluates the impact of the PK data profile observed in the on-going study.