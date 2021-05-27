Choice Pet Products Adds Identity Pet Nutrition to Its Distribution Portfolio

Does the dog food aisle intimidate you? Is deciding between numerous brands stacked on these shelves becoming more and more complex? When choosing dog food, pet owners need to reflect upon its nutritional value, its impact on the long run, and the ingredients within. Sometimes the prices may seem desirable, but the intentions may be completely wrong. In general, our pets’ wellness should be treated the same way as babies or even adults. In further investigating the pet food industry, we stumbled upon a company that abides by the former principal. This company is led by American’s Favorite Veterinarians who only act in animals’ best interests. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive analysis of Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s Nutra Complete.