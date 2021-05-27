Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmetto, FL

Choice Pet Products Adds Identity Pet Nutrition to Its Distribution Portfolio

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 5 days ago

Choice Pet Products, which is based in Palmetto, Fla., has added Identity Pet Nutrition to its distribution portfolio. The pet food company manufactures the Ninety-Five Collection, a canned food line for dogs and cats, as well as a line of single ingredient, air-dried pet treat recipes. “We’re extremely excited to...

www.petproductnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Palmetto, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog And Cat#Cat Food#Dog Food#Product Strategy#Choice Pet Products#Identity Pet Nutrition#Choice Pet#Choice Pet#Neighborhood Pet Stores#Brand#Consumer Preferences#Offerings#Foods#Canned Food#Single Ingredient#Company#Expanded Access#Ceo#Florida Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Recipes
Related
EconomyINFORUM

Organic food sales soar in 2020, report finds

Flour, black beans and chicken broth were frequently out of stock on grocery store shelves in 2020, a true rarity — and a partial explanation of why organic food sales soared to a record high last year, according to a new report. American consumers last year bought $56.4 billion of...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Grooming Salons Keep Pet Owners Coming Back with These Treatments

During the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, professional pet groomers had to limit hours and set up private appointments, and many pet owners turned to home grooming. Now that much of the country is reopened, groomers report that pre-pandemic trends—shampoos, conditioners and treatments made with natural ingredients, plus those that deliver problem-solving solutions—are still strong. Pet owners also want to pamper their pets with luxurious scents and spa treatments.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Zero-Waste Cleaning Product Expansions

Cleancult's Canadian expansion brings the brand's zero-waste, plant-based products to Canadian consumers. The sustainable brand sells a range of cleaning aids like soaps and liquid dishwasher and laundry detergents that are made with efficient, organic ingredients. The products from Cleancult's Canadian expansion will be offered in-person at Peavey and TSC Stores alongside certain London Drugs locations. They will also be available through online retailers Amazon and Well.
Economytravelweekly.com

City Experiences adds jet boat operator to its portfolio

Hornblower Group, the parent company of American Queen Steamboat Co., Victory Cruises and the newly rebranded City Experiences brand of day cruise and tour companies, has added Niagara Jet Adventures to its growing portfolio. The company announced Thursday that City Experiences had acquired the company, which offers whitewater jet boat...
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Lord Jameson Announces New Distribution Partnership with Pet Food Experts

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – First of its kind organic dog treat company, Lord Jameson announces a new distribution partnership with renowned pet food and supplies distributor, Pet Food Experts. Lord Jameson offers a beautiful collection of premium, organic soft dog treats using real, nutritious human-grade ingredients. Pet Food Experts has been at the forefront of providing the best quality pet food and supplies for the pet community through servicing 4,500 independent pet retail locations in 32 states across the United States.
Animalspetfoodindustry.com

Petfood Forum Europe: Emerging Pet Food Nutrition Trends webinar

For the first time Petfood Forum Europe will be present with a virtual webinar series on pet food nutrition and sustainability trends at the world’s leading trade fair for the pet industry Interzoo. On June 2, 3 and 4 at 10 a.m. (CET) Petfood Forum Europe will offer all participants of Interzoo.digital the opportunity to learn the latest research and innovative information on pet nutrition and sustainability trends on the virtual platform “Trends, Markets, Research”. This year´s special edition of Petfood Forum Europe, consisting of three sessions of 30 to 40 minutes, will provide new insights on evolving protein sources for pet food. At the end of each session, attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and to better understand how to apply the research to their own company’s business model. The seminar is sponsored by Extru-Tech Inc., Reading Bakery Systems and Schenck Process and organized by Petfood Industry.
Pet ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon, Chewy Dominate Pet Product E-Commerce

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported in Packaged Facts' U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2021-2022 , all pet and veterinary industry trends—from why and how we get new pets to which pet services we use and where—intertwine with retail channel shopping trends. And e-commerce is reshaping all retail channel shopping.
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Pet Palette Forms National Distribution Partnership with Suchgood

(PRESS RELEASE) Pet Palette, a national distributor of wholesale pet products, has recently formed a distribution partnership with Suchgood, a manufacturer of new advanced brushless dental care solutions. Pet Palette will be carrying Suchgood’s Dental Breath Sprays, Oral Care Gel and Water Additive varieties. “At home dental care for pets...
Industrysolarindustrymag.com

BayWa r.e. Adds Polar Racking Ground Mount Products to Distribution Network

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc., a provider of renewable energy solutions, says it has become a distributor for Polar Racking Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems. BayWa r.e. will immediately add access to Polar Racking’s PRU-D ground mount product line to their line card and web store,...
Pet ServicesPosted by
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Pet Food Product

A popular pet food product is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. Nature Balance Pet Foods announced a voluntary recall of a pair of cat food products that were sold nationwide both online and in retailers that could be contaminated with Salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration announced the...
Chicago, ILpetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Helps Disadvantaged Pet Owners in Chicago

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based owner of Charlee Bear dog treats and Hound & Gatos pet foods, in February teamed with Matrix Partners, a Chicago-based pet products marketing firm, to help pet owners in need. The efforts, which were in response to extreme cold and snowy conditions in Chicago, included a cash contribution and thousands of Charlee Bear dog treats donated to Paw Salvation. The Chicago-based nonprofit is dedicated to helping local homeless and disadvantaged pet owners take care of their pets.
Pet ServicesPeninsula Daily News

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete Reviews (Raw Dog Food)

Does the dog food aisle intimidate you? Is deciding between numerous brands stacked on these shelves becoming more and more complex? When choosing dog food, pet owners need to reflect upon its nutritional value, its impact on the long run, and the ingredients within. Sometimes the prices may seem desirable, but the intentions may be completely wrong. In general, our pets’ wellness should be treated the same way as babies or even adults. In further investigating the pet food industry, we stumbled upon a company that abides by the former principal. This company is led by American’s Favorite Veterinarians who only act in animals’ best interests. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive analysis of Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s Nutra Complete.
Petsfutureplc.com

GoCompare launches multi pet campaign as part of its Advantage offer

GoCompare, the leading price comparison service acquired earlier this year by Future plc, has launched its latest offering as part of the GoCompare Advantage series. The new multi pet insurance comparison service allows pet owners to compare insurance policies for up to six cats and dogs in just one quote.
Pet Servicespetfoodindustry.com

Spring 2021 pet food and treat new product trends

In the first months of 2021, as the pandemic continued worldwide, pet food and treat sales remained strong in the U.S. as people continued bonding with the pets who had accompanied them through movement restrictions. Many of those pets were new, and likewise among those sales were new pet foods…
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

5 Pet Nutrition Brands that Could Shakeup the Industry

The continually evolving pet industry keeps independent pet store owners and managers on their toes. In an effort to keep assortments fresh and offer innovative products, it’s important that retailers stay abreast of what’s new. With that in mind, Pet Product News (PPN) rounded up a list of five new pet brands that very well could disrupt the marketplace with fresh ideas and products:
Pet ServicesPosted by
pymnts

Installment Payments Expand Consumer Access To Premium Pet Care Products

The pet industry has experienced a year like no other, with consumers spending more time at home and looking to add furry friends to their families. The space witnessed incredible growth in 2020, reaching $103.6 billion in sales in the United States alone as consumers sprung for everything from dog treats to veterinary care at a record clip. This trend is expected to continue through 2021 as well, meaning pet care providers and merchants will have plenty of opportunities to continue reaching longtime and new pet owners with products and services.
Pet Servicesnysenasdaqlive.com

Pet Oral Care Services and Products Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2025

Pet Oral Care Services and Products market report: A rundown. The Pet Oral Care Services and Products market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events...
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

11 Pet Products a Professional Dog-Sitter Recommends for a New Puppy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When a friend or family member brings home a new puppy, you’re almost guaranteed to offer to puppy-sit at a moment's notice. Getting uninterrupted time with a new puppy is a dream for many — but they’re a lot more work than you think.