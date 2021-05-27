Nasdaq : Invesco Launches Two New Thematic Technology ETFs in Partnership with Nasdaq in Canada

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.