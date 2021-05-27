Cancel
Nasdaq : Invesco Launches Two New Thematic Technology ETFs in Partnership with Nasdaq in Canada

 5 days ago

TORONTO , May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer investors exposure to a number of relevant technology themes. The launch of the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF (QQJR and QQJR.F) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF (QQEQ and QQEQ.F) will build on the innovative solutions offered by Invesco and Nasdaq, allowing clients several distinctive entry points to own the disruptive companies listed on.

