The Long Two: NBA’s young guards are proving themselves in the playoffs
This week on The Long Two: Early returns on Devin Booker, Trae Young, and Ja Morant in the playoffs. Plus, how Luka Dončić is picking the Clippers apart. NBA players establish reputations over hundreds, if not thousands, of regular-season repetitions, but the playoffs are where those reputations are stress-tested. We may have a good idea of what a player does well, but can’t know for sure until it sustains through a playoff run or two. A pet shot might work consistently through the slog of a regular season, but can it be an effective weapon against dialed-in, predatory defenses? Intuitive reads might come easily against base defensive coverages, but what about when opponents are constantly adjusting to take away a playmaker’s preferred passes? At the highest levels of the sport, it’s not enough to be good; you must be undeniable.fansided.com