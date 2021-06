Salem State wins MASCAC: Beverly's Matt Enos picked up the win to clinch the first MASCAC title since 2016 for the Vikings, and first for head coach Al Donovan, with a two-game sweep of Fitchburg State (10-6 and 10-5). Zach Piroh was named tourney MVP and homered. Traverse Briana (3 RBI) and Piroh each hit homers in Game 1 while Jake Boucher and Tim Catalano each had two RBI. Salem State registered 13 hits in the win, while pitcher Jack Sefrino went 8 and 1/3 innings on the mound allowing three earned to get the win.