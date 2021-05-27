Slaying Demons in The Daily LITG, 27th May 2021

Suicide Squad #4 – Robbie Thompson, Writer; Eduardo Pansica, Penciller; Julio Ferreira, Inker; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist. Ray: This issue mostly serves as an epilogue to the recent crossover with Teen Titans Academy. Bolt got away, but Waller got a consolation prize—her collaborator Red X, who tried to betray the Suicide Squad. Now he’s a captive, but she can’t take off his mask without giving him an electric shock. This leads to a tense cat-and-mouse game between them as Red X seemingly masterminds his escape. He’s actually a bit more entertaining here than he is in the main book, coming off like a combination of Red Hood and Anarky. He also seems to know more than he’s letting on about Superboy’s presence, and I’m wondering if this is the genuine article—he seems very different from the one we saw in Young Justice. Waller continues to be the biggest weak link in this series, so far coming off as bad or worse than Lok did in the previous run, even to her own teammates. The Suicide Squad as a unit is mostly an afterthought here, and this run still seems to be struggling to find its footing.